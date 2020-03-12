Liberty High School hosts portable planetarium for students to get a closer look into space

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One Harrison County High School got to see the entire solar system from its Basketball hardwood floor early Thursday morning.

Liberty High School students in Clarksburg enjoyed views of the stars and planets from a portable planetarium in their gym. Scientists showed students how to look for constellations such as Orion and the Big Dipper.

Scientist, Thomas Conti explained that the planetarium is an excellent educational tool, as well as giving students an inside look at a career in science.

“Hopefully this is more of an exciting way, more of an attractive way to get involved in the science of the stars. We hear a lot about NASA and the exploratory work that’s being done and it’s important to encourage students to take a minute to think about it that there are exciting things that have been around for quite awhile actually.”

The Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh and the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh were sponsors of the event.