CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School will be kicking off its annual “Lift-A-Thon” fundraiser event on Tuesday.
The “Lift-A-Thon” fundraiser will benefit students in after-school programs at Liberty High School.
Students participating in the event will use four Olympic-style lifts and seek sponsors per pound lifted.
“We take a lot of pride in the program, and not only does it help create a winning environment for our athletic teams, but we are combating obesity, addiction, and building a stronger student mentally, physically, and emotionally,” said AJ Harman, Liberty High Head Football Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach.
About 100 Liberty High School and Mountaineer Middle School students have utilized the strength and conditioning program since Dec. 1.
Anyone can make a pledge during this event and give a donation based on pounds lifted. It will run from Tuesday, Feb. 22 until Friday.
If you are interested in sponsoring a student, contact Liberty High at 304-326-7472.