CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School will be kicking off its annual “Lift-A-Thon” fundraiser event on Tuesday.

The “Lift-A-Thon” fundraiser will benefit students in after-school programs at Liberty High School.

Students participating in the event will use four Olympic-style lifts and seek sponsors per pound lifted.

“We take a lot of pride in the program, and not only does it help create a winning environment for our athletic teams, but we are combating obesity, addiction, and building a stronger student mentally, physically, and emotionally,” said AJ Harman, Liberty High Head Football Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

This weeks schedule and Olympic style lifts for the

“Lift-A-Thon” (photo credit: Liberty Athletic Boosters.)

About 100 Liberty High School and Mountaineer Middle School students have utilized the strength and conditioning program since Dec. 1.

Anyone can make a pledge during this event and give a donation based on pounds lifted. It will run from Tuesday, Feb. 22 until Friday.

If you are interested in sponsoring a student, contact Liberty High at 304-326-7472.



