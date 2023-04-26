CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Liberty High School senior was selected as West Virginia’s only U.S. 2023 Presidential Scholars Semifinalist in Career and Technical Education (CTE).

To be considered for the U.S. Presidential Scholars, you have to be invited first. Isabella Herrod received her invitation before submitting an application to the state. From there, they submitted her name to be a candidate for the program. She then had to fill out a separate application with a few different essays and some background on her schooling. Herrod was announced as a semifinalist on April 21.

Isabella Herrod is a CTE dual completer in Agribusiness and Plant Systems Management. She is active in Liberty’s Future Farmers of America (FFA), where she serves as the chapter’s president. Within’ her time in FFA, Herrod has placed first in the north central region FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking and Freshman Creed Speaking LDEs.

She also placed first in the WV State FFA LDE Prepared public speaking, CDE Poultry, and Floriculture competitions. Let’s not forget that she is also an AP Scholar with distinction and has received the College Board National Recognition Program Rural and Small-Town Achievement Award.

Isabella Herrod after winning an award. (Courtesy: Isabella Herrod)

Herrod posing with another award she received. (Courtesy: Isabella Herrod)

Isabella Herrod at the prepared public speaking LDE. (Courtesy: Isabella Herrod)

As of April 26, Herrod has taken four college classes in her senior year to get a head start. Two of her classes are Law Systems and Agriculture, both of which she is very interested in and have helped confirm to her what she wants to do in college. She believes that education is one of the most important things in someone’s life, whether it be being educated in a career field or pursuing higher education. Herrod added that it is important to invest in education to better yourself and to find your own realm of success.

After graduating from Liberty, Herrod plans to attend West Virginia University, where she will pursue Environmental and Energy Resources Management. She hopes to eventually take on a career in natural resources law and regulation.

Isabella Herrod told a 12 News reporter that she has been seeing her hard work from high school paying off in a lot of the opportunities she has gotten this year. When asked how it makes her feel, she said, “It’s pretty cool but there’s also a part of you that roots for other West Virginia kids because there are so many young, talented people in West Virginia. So you’re always rooting for those beside you because you want them to get recognized. But I think – I’m very honored to be able to kind-of represent West Virginia, in a way, and be chosen for that.”

So what comes next you may ask? According to Herrod, they will take her application and analyze it further, which will determine if she is a finalist or not. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the students who have been chosen as 2023 Presidential Scholars finalists in May.