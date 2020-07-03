Libraries in West Virginia now designated ‘drug-free zones’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is now a designated drug free zone.

During the 2020 state legislative session, House Bill 4544 enacted harsher penalties on anyone found in or within 200 feet of any public library in the state and in possession of any type of controlled substance.

The bill received support from State Sens. Michael Romano, D–Harrison, and Doug Facemire, D–Braxton, and was supported by members of both parties.

“You know, when people think of public libraries, one of the first things that comes to mind is ‘safe.’ People feel safe when they’re in libraries. And, for libraries to be designated as drug-free zones, there are now greater penalties for those that are carrying on or within 200 feet of library property. It provides peace of mind to patrons,” said Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s administrative coordinator, Edward Pride.

The bill was introduced by Del. Terry Waxman, R–Harrison, and Romano in the house and senate.