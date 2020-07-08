Library representatives ask Harrison County Commission for more funding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Representatives from Harrison County libraries spoke to Harrison County commissioners at their regular meeting on Wednesday morning to request more funding.

Director of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Jill Rafter asked the commissioners for funding for the libraries in Shinnston and Nutter Fort, mainly for computers, referencing the funding the Clarksburg and Bridgeport libraries already received from the local government.

The libraries in Shinnston and Nutter Fort each only have three computer stations at the current time. Leaders with these two libraries also addressed commissioners.

“The reason that we are here today is that we believe that those community libraries provide vital services that are in jeopardy if we aren’t able to secure additional funding,” said Rafter to the commissioners.

County commissioners said that they are willing to work with the libraries to help fix these issues in the future.