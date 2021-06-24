Life Choice holds ultrasound dedication

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Life Choice in Clarksburg held a dedication on Thursday for an ultrasound machine.

The machine was funded with help from the Bridgeport Council of the Knights of Columbus, which funded $24,516, while an exam table was donated by St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Buckhannon.

Wendy Cox, Executive Director of Life Choice, and Robert Steele, a member of Knights of Columbus, hold a check for Life Choice’s new ultrasound machine.

The machine will be used to help patients monitor their pregnancies, officials said.

Officials with Life Choice said it’s been something they’ve been wanting to do for years.

“This has been probably about three years in the making,” said Wendy Cox, Executive Director for Life Choice. “Obviously, COVID put a big wrench in that. But, yeah, it’s just a huge relief. Just, we’re so thankful that we are able to finally be able to offer this to the community.”

Life Choice offers services like pregnancy tests and parental questions to expectant and new mothers.

The clinic wants to have the ultrasound machine up and running by the end of the summer.