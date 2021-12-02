Light Up Night helps kick off Christmas season in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Christmas is right around the corner, and the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) are making sure that everyone is in the holiday spirit.

Light Up Night is being held on Thursday evening in Bridgeport.

Last year, the ABB did not have a traditional Light Up Night due to the pandemic. Instead, it held a drive-thru option, where viewers could drive on Main Street and see the lit Christmas tree and decorated houses in the area.

This year, the celebration is back with choirs singing, businesses lined up and people enjoying what the community has to offer.

Over 50 businesses that are part of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport will be lined up on Main Street Thursday night for the event, according to ABB president Doug Marquette.

The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Benedum Civic Center.

The ABB announced that the event was going to be back to its pre-pandemic glory back in October.