CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A famous fictional character made its way up from Radiator Springs to Clarksburg on Wednesday.

Lightning McQueen, from the hit movie series “Cars,” parked in front the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to pay a visit to north central West Virginia.

Lightning McQueen (WBOY image)

While people were able to see the car in person, the theatre also held a showing of “Cars” for people to enjoy.

“We want you to come to downtown Clarksburg to the Robinson Grand to see a movie, we want to make it extra special for you so you get the movie, but you also get a little bit extra, and today, that little bit extra is Lightning McQueen here parked outside of the theatre,” Robinson Grand Program Manager, Jason A. Young, said.

Lightning McQueen’s number 95 decals (WBOY – Image)

Lightning McQueen stickers of places located in the movie (WBOY – Image)

Nearly rear view of Lightning McQueen (WBOY – Image)

Lightning McQueen stickers of places located in the movie (WBOY – Image)

The car was a redesigned Mustang to look nearly identical to McQueen. It evens makes seeing the car in-person nostalgic for adults like Young.

“Lighting might be one of (the kids’) favorites, but he might be one of my favorites too,” Young said.