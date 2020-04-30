Lincoln High School hosts event for seniors to get caps and gowns

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County High School gave its seniors their graduation caps and gowns at a drive through service Thursday.

Lincoln High School held its senior celebration in front of the school in Shinnston.

Seniors were able to drive up, stay in their cars and get their caps and gowns, along with a special homemade treat from their advisors.

“It’s difficult times for everyone. It’s especially hard for our seniors. They’re missing so many events, so many activities. The week of graduation has always been very special here at Lincoln High School, from when I graduated in 1988 from here. I know how important those are, and we’re just trying to make it as enjoyable, as memorable for them, but still, it would be great to see them actually get to walk across the stage somehow. We just have to figure out how that is,” said Assistant Principal Holly Hawkins.

Lincoln has a tentative graduation date for its 124 seniors scheduled for June 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the football field. A rain date is set for June 28 at 11 a.m.