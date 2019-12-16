Lincoln high school performs Shrek the musical over the weekend

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High Schools performed Shrek the Musical over the weekend.

Members from the high school, middle school, and the elementary school put together a personalized musical spin off of the movie Shrek. The schools have been working hard together since summer time for the production.

Showings of the musical were Decembers 12th at 7:00 PM, December 14th at 7:00 PM and December 15th at 3:00 PM. All the staff were proud of the work ethic each component of the production put in for the performance, including Lincoln High School theater teacher Mckenzie Channell said.

“I’m use to working with a high caliber lots of musicians and actors, and when I stepped into Lincoln High School, witnessing a select choir and the actors, tech, and the band kids, who really put in extra work, I feel like most parents would be really astounded and proud by how much work they’ve accomplished.”

The school’s will now be working on their 30 minutes skits they plan on performing to public in the spring time.