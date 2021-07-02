Lincoln High School student showcases talent in Orlando

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County high school student is taking her talent of singing to a big stage.

Olivia Spino, a senior at Lincoln High School, is currently at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase in Orlando. Spino is working the showcase, as well as, performing on Friday evening.

The stage at the showcase where people perform

“I feel like I’m part of a family. Being here is my second home because I’ve known Kim since I was a freshman in high school,” said Spino.

The 17-year-old has been singing since she could talk, and credits her mentor for the organization, Kim, for her sucess.

“Everyone out there needs to grab their dream, hold onto it and believe in it because we believe dreams do come true,” said Kim Myers, Executive Producer for Applause Rising Talent Showcase.

The showcase brings talent from all over the country to perform in Orlando for agents and recording labels to see and possibly sign.

