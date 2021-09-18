Lincoln HS students give peers opportunity to find homecoming dress for a discount

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — On Saturday morning, the Lincoln High School student government put on a formal flea market for Harrison County residents. Cars lined up in the school’s parking lot with dresses for people to browse.

“I want everybody to have a fun homecoming,” said senior class VP Hailey Boyce. “I want all the girls to be able to find their perfect dress for the homecoming. For a lot of girls, this is their last homecoming and a few of them this is their first.”

The timing for the flea market came within a month of Lincoln’s homecoming. With other area high schools having homecoming throughout October, it wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to shop for the dress they wanted.

In addition to the ability to sell dresses, residents had the opportunity to donate dresses to Lincoln’s Princess Program. The program allowed people to buy dresses they otherwise could not afford.