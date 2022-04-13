BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Little League is officially underway in Bridgeport!

The festivities began on Wednesday evening, with an opening ceremony and several baseball and softball games to follow at the Bridge Sports Complex, also known as the Bridgeport Rec. Complex.

It was a picture-perfect evening, with temperatures around 80 degrees, and no rain in sight.

Officials with the Bridgeport Little League said that 300 kids have signed up to play ball this season, and they were expecting about 750 to 800 people to show up for the opening ceremonies.