Local artist called back to hometown to give a new coat of paint to city

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A local artist was recently hired by the city of Clarksburg to paint a new mural. Clarksburg native Eli Pollard returned his roots to give bring color back to the city.

A look at the mural’s progress so far.

Pollard and his wife, Rachel, recently began painting the mural on the intersection of West Pike Street and West Main Street. Previously, the wall that Pollard began working on was solid black, with the paint chipping all along it. Now, the wall was painted white, with blue and purple flowers to go on top of it.

Pollard grew up in the neighborhood in which the mural is being painted. He pointed to a house on the hill above the mural, and said that was his childhood home. Back in his hometown, Pollard was excited to get to work.

“I’ve been wanting to paint buildings and murals and things my whole life, but I’ve got a son, so I don’t wanna get arrested doing it, so it’s nice to get the approval of the people. And bringing some color back to my old neighborhood is a blast,” said Pollard.

While he did not set a strict deadline for the mural to be done, Pollard was encouraged by the progress made so far. He mentioned there were plans to paint another mural down the road, also on West Pike Street, near the Wendy’s before Peck Street. That mural has not been started yet.