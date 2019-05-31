Local Business celebrates new Bridgeport building

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Tenmile Land held a ribbon cutting and opening event on Friday to show the company’s employees and their families its new building.

The company has moved several other times in the past due to growth and officials said they hope to be able to stay in the new Bridgeport location for some time.

“It makes me happy. We’ve put a lot of work in to get here. I’m very happy for our new employees-a new environment, a new fun place to be able to walk around and have lunch and enjoy themselves,” said Tenmile Land LLC CEO Chad W. Johnson.

Tenmile Land LLC was formed in 1999 and is involved in all aspects of oil and gas operations.