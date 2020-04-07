Local business owner donates medical masks during supply shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- A Bridgeport business owner is reaching out to others by donating masks during the supply shortage.

Jenna Arnold, owner of Selfie Studio Photo Booths, wanted to help provide equipment to those who needed it, so she decided to make a generous donation.

Arnold ordered medical masks through a manufacturer she works with, and gave them to several local organizations. She explained that that it felt good to help others during this time.

“They’re just so sweet, they’ve been leaving me little notes and it’s just made me feel so great to be able to have the opportunity to do this. It’s just been such a great opportunity,” said Arnold.

Some of the first order was donated to Clarksburg Baptist Church and the other went to a local fire department.

A second order will arrive soon, Arnold explained, and she is looking for groups to donate masks to. She can be reached with suggestions at (304) 931-1025.