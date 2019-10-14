Local businesses raise money for breast cancer awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Local businesses are raising money for breast cancer awareness through a week of raffle events.

On Monday, IHOP customers are invited to donate to Bonnie’s Bus. Each five dollars donated is worth 20 raffle tickets for various baskets.

Until 9 p.m., 20 percent of sales will be donated.

This event is part of a larger initiative to provide pre-cancer screenings to women in rural communities.

“I mean, it’s always fun to engage, interact. It’s definitely fun to get out and see all the different prizes that can be won this evening, and it’s definitely to support local awareness,” said IHOP general manager Michael Mercadante.

Another fundraiser will take place at Primanti Brothers in Clarksburg from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday evening.