BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jenkins Subaru held a check presentation on Tuesday to donate thousands of dollars to United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

This donation event has been held at Jenkins Subaru annually over the past nine years in partnership with the local United Way as a part of Subaru’s ‘Share the Love’ campaign.

Jenkins Subaru presented the organization with a check totaling 50 thousand dollars, which is about 15 thousand more than they were able to give last year. The United Way plans to take these funds and distribute them across 22 local non-profits in Harrison and Doddrige counties.

Matt Jenkins, the owner of Jenkins Subaru, said that the United Way is able to determine where the needs are in the community and distribute the money appropriately.

“They point it exactly where it needs to be, and that’s something I simply don’t have the time to do, nor does my family,” Jenkins said. “So it’s nice to have someone in the community that actually knows the needs of the community.”

Brad Riffee, the Executive Director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, added that “We have to invest in our community if we want to improve it, and United Way is the best place to start.” He also said that the money raised is invested into resource services “to help people live better lives so they can thrive.”

This money goes towards different initiatives like providing housing and recovery resources for those that need it, meals for homebound seniors in the community, and support for children throughout Harrison County that experienced abuse or neglect, or have been enrolled in the foster care system and need someone to advocate for them.

50 dollars are set aside from every car purchase at Jenkins Subaru for this check to be presented to United Way each year.

This donation will help the local United Way reach its annual goal of 780 to 800 thousand dollars which will fund different needs throughout the community.