Local children’s STEM camp held online to promote social distancing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A popular local children’s camp is being held virtually this year to help with social distancing.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute hosts several “Makers Camps” across the state to teach STEM activities to children through interactive activities.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s sessions are being held via Zoom and kids participate in workshops where they learn different computer techniques such as 3-D printing. They will also be mailed the items they print at the end of the week.

“You can do almost anything. And we’re only working with little flat objects, so once you start to go up and go into full three dimension, it’s wild what you can do with this stuff,” said program coordinator Deacon Stone, who teaches makers camps.

RCBI will host a camp in Bridgeport starting on July 20. More information is available at wvmakes.com.