Local church holds training on community re-entry

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Council of Churches held a training session at Clarksburg Baptist Church on how to help those who have been incarcerated return to the community.

The group discussed common issues people returning from incarceration or substance abuse programs face and how to give them the tools they need to re-enter society.

“We’re talking about what those barriers are for successful reentry, how we can navigate around some of those barriers, how we can eliminate some of those barriers,” said re-entry coordinator Beverly Sharp.

The group also said that it is important to help make sure people have access to things such as housing and education.