Local dentists celebrate 50 years of business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local business just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Wilson Martino Dental celebrated 50 years of business on Friday morning with a cake cutting presentation.

Wilson Martino has several offices located throughout north central West Virginia and the two doctors said they feel lucky to have received the community’s support for so long.

“We wouldn’t be here without those people, and you never get to this point without having a lot of people support you,” said Dr. Robert Martino

“And you surround yourself with smart people and good people,” said Dr. Ken Wilson.

The first Wilson Martino practice was opened in 1969 in Nutter Fort.