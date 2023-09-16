SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shinnston Fire Department held a funeral procession apparatus over the weekend to honor a firefighter who recently passed away.

Sarah Rogers was a firefighter and paramedic who served the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department for over 14 years as a captain before her passing on Sept. 12.

The funeral procession took place directly following Rogers’ funeral, which occurred at 11 a.m. at Family Life Fellowship Church in Enterprise. The procession apparatus was staged along Enterprise Road leading into downtown Shinnston.

For this event, the Shinnston and Valley Volunteer fire departments held up a display along S. Pike Street in Shinnston, right outside of the Stydahar Field. In this display, firetrucks from both departments had their ladders extended to hold up an American flag, which hung over the road as cars drove through.