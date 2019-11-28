Local first responders working on Thanksgiving to keep community safe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – While most are at home with their families this Thanksgiving, first responders were still working to keep communities safe.

The Bridgeport Fire Department is just one of many all across the country ready to respond to any emergencies that may happen.

Firemen said that it is difficult to spend time apart from their loved ones, but is rewarding to know they are helping their cities.

“One of the things you accept when you take this job is that you will work holidays because emergencies don’t stop for holidays,” said Bridgeport Fire Lieutenant Jacob Thompson. It’s consistent like anything else. It’s difficult to be away from your family, especially guys that have younger children on Christmas and things like that. It’s a different type of experience when you’re here.”

Though the Bridgeport Fire Department is working during the holiday, they did make sure to get together for a special thanksgiving dinner.