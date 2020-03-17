Shaggy’s dogs food truck giving back to children in need

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- A local food truck did its part on Tuesday to help feed children who are out of school due to the coronavirus scare.

Shaggy’s Dogs and More food truck owner Patrick Cochran says he wanted to do what he could to help provide food to school children, so he set up his food truck with a “kids eat free” sign and sold hot dogs and chips to the community.

He said it is fulfilling to be able to pitch in during a stressful time for families and was thinking of his own children.

“I love doing it. I’ve got a family of my own and I would do anything to help anybody,” said Cochran.

Cochran said that he hopes he can continue to set up throughout the week at the old Go-Mart location in Nutter Fort.

