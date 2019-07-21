Local group invites community to walk to end Alzheimer’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local group recruited participants in an upcoming walk to end Alzheimer’s disease Sunday afternoon at the Bridgeport Farmers Market.

The North Central Alzheimer’s Walk Committee set up a booth at the market with information about its upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s and gave those interested a chance to win a gift basket valued at 250 dollars.

Committee members said they were excited to see so much interest in raising awareness to Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s affects every person in every community, whether it’s somebody in your family, you’re a caregiver directly, it affects our economy and so we’re here trying to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association for caregiver support but also to put money toward research,” said Pam McDonald, president of the committee.

The walk will be held on September 29th at the Meadowbrook Mall. Click here to sign up.