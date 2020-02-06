Local hospital hosts blood drive to combat recent shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center teamed up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Wednesday to combat the recent shortage that the area was experiencing.

The hospital noticed a large blood shortage after the holidays, especially in Type O blood and platelets. Officials explained that an almost 50 percent decline in donations is the reason why.

The decline in blood donations is not just seen in West Virginia. One in seven people, according Vitalant’s website, people entering the hospital need blood.

UHC hosts six blood drives throughout the year to help gather blood donations as well as making it easy for people to sign up to become regular blood donors.

To make a future appointment to donate blood or to volunteer, click here to be taken to the Vitalant website, or call 877-258-4825.

