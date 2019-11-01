Local hospital receives baby friendly certification

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- United Hospital Center in Bridgeport has been recognized as an official baby friendly hospital.

This makes UHC one of only 585 baby friendly hospitals and birth centers in the country.

“It’s to raise the percentage of infants that are being fully breastfed. And in West Virginia, that averages somewhere around 35 percent. It’s low,” said Mark Povroznik, vice president of quality at UHC.

The Baby Friendly Initiative encourages hospitals to provide more care and education for breastfeeding mothers and their children.

“We’re only the fourth hospital in West Virginia to have this designation, and I think that what it really says about us is that we want to do the best we can for our patients,” said childbirth educator Lee Ann Romeo, who was one of the leaders in getting the hospital certified.

Anyone interested in receiving breastfeeding information is encouraged to call 681-342-4349.