Local instrument shop celebrates new location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local instrument shop has officially opened the doors to its new location.

LoCasto Piano and Instrument Lessons held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate its new building Fred and DeAnn LoCasto offer music lessons; mainly in piano, violin and drums. They said their love of music inspired them to share their knowledge with others.

“For music, it’s something that goes across everything. It’s the universal language, so we just love it. We love what we do,” said Fred LoCasto.

LoCasto Piano and Instrument Lessons is located at 300 Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg.