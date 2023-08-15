CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A local barber shop is providing children in the community with free haircuts just in time for the upcoming school year.

Cap’s Tonsorium will be providing haircuts all day on Aug. 15 and 16 for students in Kindergarten all the way to eighth grade. Cuts will be given out starting at 8 a.m. on both days and will go until the shop closes.

The purpose of this two-day event is to help out families that may be struggling to cover all of the expenses for their children’s back-to-school needs.

According to Jon Capicola, the owner of Cap’s Tonsorium, all of the stylists and barbers at the shop were on board to participate so that they could give back to the community.

To help out with this give-back initiative, the barber shop also brought in students from the Clarksburg Beauty Academy to provide hair analyses on the children in a trailer behind the building prior to receiving their haircuts. This gave the beauty students an opportunity to get hands-on experience and see how the business is run.

By doing this event, the barbers hope to make things a little easier for families so that they don’t have to worry about trying to pay for haircuts.

Capicola said that he’s blessed to be where he is today and is just grateful to be in a position where he’s able to give back. He said feels fortunate to have the upbringing that he did, and he wants to be able to provide something special to children that may need it.

“This is what it’s all about for me. It’s not about money or anything else, just seeing a smile on a kid’s face,” Capicola said. “And if I change one kid’s life through being a barber, then I’ve done what I’ve set up to do.”

You can find Cap’s Tonsorium at 126 S Chestnut Street in Clarksburg between W Pike and W Main Streets. The shop closes at 6 p.m., but the barbers intend to stay until every child who shows up has their haircut.