Local libraries celebrate National Library Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One local library is celebrating National Library Week with a special event.

The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library’s theme for this week is “Welcome to your Library,” which promotes the idea that a library is more than just a building. After having been closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic for most of 2020, the library is learning to adapt and expand. One example of this is a poetry workshop that will be hosted by Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour on Saturday via Zoom.

“Thankfully, before the pandemic happened we already had a pretty robust e-library system of offerings that we’re able to expand and promote and grow. During that time we also launched a new library website for people to use and to be better connected to library resources, information and programming,” said Edward Pride with the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library.

To sign up for the “Fortifying our Resilience” poetry workshop, visit the library’s website.