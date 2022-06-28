BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held its “Golf Marathon” starting at 5 a.m. on June 28 at the Bridgeport Country Club.

Jimmy Stemple, the Marathon Golfer this year, had a goal of playing 117 holes in six and a half rounds while running or walking 26.2 miles. He had a separate goal to achieve the original, but also go past it. The money raised throughout the day will go directly to the United Way’s partner agencies’ funding.

This marathon is a big commitment. Stemple started training and getting ready by staying in shape over the winter season. His actual training started around three to four months ago.

He was inspired to take up his first year of being the marathon golfer.

“Christian Marsh is the person that has done this the last three years. I’ve watched him compete the last three years, really inspired by him,” Stemple said. “He said he was retiring last year and nobody was there to take it over, I wanted to follow in his footsteps and carry on.”

All of his training paid off as he was already on his third round at 8 a.m. Stemple mentioned that the marathon had been fun so far.

“We’re having a blast, my brothers been here, brother-in-law, some work friends, friends coming out here,” Stemple said. “It’s really been an enjoyable day so far. And then we have a party tonight at seven o’clock, uh, accommodating with the fireworks at dusk. So hopefully a lot of people can come out and enjoy themselves tonight.”

The Bridgeport Country Club also held an after-party at 7 p.m. with refreshments and fireworks, sponsored by Jenkins Subaru in celebration of the completion of the Golf Marathon.

Those interested in donating to the Golf Marathon fundraiser can find more information here.