Local “mobile market” opens physical store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Many are familiar with the Dock to Table Provision Company’s mobile market, but it is now offering the community something more.

Its “Fin and Flavor Joint” opened Tuesday in Bridgeport and offers fresh seafood and sandwiches or salads to be taken to-go.

Owners decided to open a physical store after the widespread success of the mobile market.

“A lot of folks that have been seeing us for a year and a half are still coming out, so we want to thank them for coming. They’ve all been here today already,” said owner Tommy Scott.

The store is open from 11- 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.