Local motorcyclists celebrate International Female Ride Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — May 1 is International Female Ride Day, and a few local women decided to come together and celebrate. About ten women took a ride around North Central West Virginia.

The riders on their way back in.

The ride began at RG’s Motorsports in Bridgeport. The group drove down to Philippi and then to Buckhannon, before circling back to Harrison County. Upon return, there was food and drinks available from local vendors.

The purpose of International Female Ride Day is to encourage women who want to ride a motorcycle to do so. The group of women that rode on Saturday rode at their own pace that they could stick together and everyone would still be comfortable.

“I think there are some women that need that encouragement to just say, ‘You can do it.’ Do it at your pace, but you do have to push yourself,” said Dianne Stewart, one of the women who went on the ride.

Stewart said that there is a strong online presence of female motorcyclists, and that the idea for International Female Ride Day came from across the border in Canada. She said that across the world, women are sharing pictures of their groups together celebrating the day.