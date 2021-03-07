Local musician celebrates 50 years of playing in churches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local musician recently hit the 50-year milestone of playing at Harrison County churches. Jimmy Mazzie plays the piano and organ in and around the Clarksburg area.

Mazzie continues to play in Shinnston regularly, as well as other places.

Mazzie fell in love with music at age nine. That was the age he began playing piano with a teacher whom he credited his musical success to, Marie Burns. Burns taught Mazzie on the condition that when she felt he was good enough, he would play for the church. At age 13, that day came, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“When I’m sitting at the organ,” Mazzie said. “I can’t tell you how I feel. It has to be the Holy Spirit, and God, and Jesus, because I’m telling you right now, I just go.”

After 50 years of playing, Mazzie reflected on his passion for music. He found it when he was a child, and has stuck with it ever since. To him, there was no other option.

“The feeling, the inspiration, the love that I feel like I have with music is just phenomenal. And I don’t know what else to say except that I believe that I was put on this earth to play,” Mazzie explained.

Born and raised in the Northview neighborhood of Clarksburg, Mazzie has played at St. James Catholic Church since before his feet could reach the organ’s pedals. He continues to play on occasion at a number of local churches, including St. James.