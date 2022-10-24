BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Looking to help with Operation Christmas Child this year? Collection week for the program is coming up in November.

Items and packed boxes will be collected from Nov. 14-21.

People have been packing shoe boxes full of gifts for children around the world since 1993 for Samaritan’s Purse‘s Operation Christmas Child.

The Simpson Baptist Creek Church held a packing day on Oct. 24 where volunteers packed shoe boxes with school supplies, sanitary items and toys. It is projected that in 2022, over 200 million gifts will go to children around the world through the program.

“Because children around the world are hurting, and this way, we’re not just sharing them gifts, it’s not just about things, what’s in the box, it’s about Jesus Christ. It’s about sharing love and the gospel with children,” said Debbie Mount, Operation Christmas Child central coordinator.

Mount said some members of the church collect supplies all year round to donate items for packing.

“Any church that’s doing what it should be doing is going to be partaking in missions, and Operation Christmas Child, the shoe boxes, are one way that we can make a difference in kids around the world, that we may not—you and I may not actually greet someday here on earth, but we’re able to send those shoe boxes and make a difference in kids’ lives,” said Ben Moses, Simpson Baptist Creek Church assistant pastor of youth and missions.

The boxes are packed and marked for a boy or girl, with age ranges from 2-4, 5-9, and 10-14 years old.

Completed boxes can be dropped off at any of these Samaritan’s Purse drop-off locations. If you weren’t able to help pack boxes this year but would still like to help out, you can also build a shoebox online. If you would like to volunteer at a drop-off location, click here.