Local restaurant donates to United Way of Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local restaurant donated a portion of its proceeds on Tuesday to benefit a good cause.

The Caboose, located on East Pike Street, donated 15 percent of all sales to the United Way of Harrison County.

This is the third year of this partnership and restaurant staff say it is important to them to show their support through their donations.

“Just to support our community and all of the programs that the United Way provides for our community. We’re a locally owned business and we love to support anything we can,” said The Caboose manager Jenna Schwartzmiller.

Orders can be placed for these fundraisers either in restaurant or by phone.

