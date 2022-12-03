LOST CREEK, W.Va. – With the holiday season around the corner, students at Lost Creek Elementary school learned that it’s better to give than to receive.

For nine years, Lost Creek Elementary School has been doing its part to help kids in need around the world by packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Students paired up and packed 800 shoeboxes that will be part of the 10 million boxes being sent overseas this year.

Lost Creek Elementary packs shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. (WBOY Image)

“I told the students today, as each group came in that many of the young people who receive the box have never received a gift before, ever, not a Christmas present, not a birthday present and they will probably sleep with the box for the first month,” said Nelson Randolph, Operation Christmas Child volunteer.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered shoebox gifts around the world and plans to hand out the 200 millionth shoe box this year.

For more information on Operation Christmas Child, you can visit their website here. Those interested in volunteering to help Operation Christmas Child can click here.