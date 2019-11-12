Local Sheetz locations participate in honoring veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain celebrated Veterans Day with free food and a car wash.

Sheetz is offering all veterans a free six inch turkey sub and regular size drink all day today.

The free meal and car wash is offered to active duty military personnel as well.

Sheetz said that they wanted to show their gratitude and respect for the men and women of our armed forces.

The company has more than 585 stores located throughout West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

