Local students give back to children in need

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Students at one local elementary school are helping make sure that children in need have a great Christmas this year.

Lost Creek Elementary students packed up shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Each box contained both necessities and fun toys.

Principal Laura Tent said this became a school tradition that teaches empathy to the students.

“They love it. They love doing it. They look forward to it every year. When he comes, they’re like, oh I remember this. And they love the idea that someone that they don’t even know is going to receive this box that they packed with their own hands.”

The boxes will be sent around the world to children who are affected by war, poverty and other tragedies.