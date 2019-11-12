Local students present check to Huntington Honor Flight program

CLARKSBURG,W.Va. – Nutter Fort Elementary School students are soaring to success, while helping local veteran’s take flight.

The school’s Soaring to Success theme helped students pick out their fall community service project.

They decided on a walk-a-thon to help raise money for the Huntington Honor Flight program.

“We collected money so that the veterans could go to D.C. to see the monuments,” said third grade student Lizzie Sinsel.

The students presented a check this morning for more than $3200 and had a chance to meet and talk with several veterans.

“We have several students in our building whose parents are deployed currently or have been so it’s just education and information for the students that we feel is important as well as getting them to realize the importance of helping others,” said School Counselor Laurie Meighen. “That’s why we continue to do community service projects throughout the year.”

Freezing temperatures forced the Walk-a-Thon inside where the students played games instead.