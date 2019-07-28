Local veterans are shown appreciation during Make Someone Smile Week 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Teleflora’s 19th Annual Make Someone Smile Week program is once again putting a smile on many face, as local florists and and Girls Scouts visited the Louis A Johnson Medical Center and West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility to brighten the day of many veterans who have fought for our freedom.

Veterans were met with smiley face mugs, flowers and balloon while some were even met with a hug as volunteers said their main goal is to make sure that each veteran knows they are appreciated and loved.

“A lot of them don’t get the recognition that they deserve and a lot of them do not get a lot of visitors, so we have the local Girl Scouts that is coming in and they see the children and they just smile and upon getting the mug they love seeing the children,” said Sheila Larew, West Virginia Teleflora unit president.

More than 300 veterans were helped through the efforts of the local girl scouts and Teleflora.