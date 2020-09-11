Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Community members gathered on Friday afternoon to help a local woman celebrate a big milestone.

Josephine Lauderman celebrated her 103rd birthday with family and friends at Denny’s on Emily Drive. Lauderman was born in 1917, when Woodrow Wilson was U.S. President and graduated from Victory High School, now known as Adamston Elementary School. She has also lived through two pandemics, including COVID-19.

Lauderman said that she has enjoyed being able to spend time with all of her loved ones and being able to reach this point in her life though it sometimes comes as a shock.

“I’ve had an enjoyable reunion with everybody. I’ve enjoyed it, but I never thought I’d reach 100 years old,” said Lauderman.

Family and friends decorated the restaurant with streamers and balloons to help celebrate.