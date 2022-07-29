CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC) Friday announced it has teamed up with “ultimate advocate” Wayne Worth.

The UWHDC said in a press release Worth will be its 2023 Campaign Chair, and that together, it hopes to raise $780,000 to support its 20 partner agencies as well as children, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans living in Harrison or Dodderidge counties who need direct support.

Worth isn’t a West Virginia native, but he embraces the Mountain State as his home. He moved here when he was finally adopted after living in the foster care system in Connecticut for years. Worth was elected to the Clarksburg City Council last year and has been involved with the Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force and Clarksburg Community Action, but he’s also well-known in the Huntington area, where he celebrates West Virginia Day each year.

Wayne Worth in Huntington on West Virginia Day in 2021. WOWK photo.

“Wayne is not only an amazing person, but his personal journey is one that relates to every UWHDC partner agency. I truly believe Wayne is the ultimate advocate for everything we represent at United Way,” UWHDC Executive Director Brad Riffee said. “He instills community spirit through his volunteer efforts and exemplifies what it means to be a community leader. Hopefully, with Wayne’s help, we can begin to revitalize our community’s spirit of giving.”

UWHDC is kicking off its 2023 campaign at its office on Aug. 10.