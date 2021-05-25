Longtime Bridgeport physical therapist retires after 40 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A well-known Bridgeport man is set to retire after 40 years in physical therapy. Mike Martin, former owner of Bridgeport Physical Therapy, is retiring from the practice.

A “retired” banner hangs in Mike Martin’s office

Martin started the practice in 1984 and has grown it over the years.

He is also the founder of the Challenger Division of Little League Baseball in north central West Virginia.

He said the day is bittersweet for him and his team.

“We’ve been blessed here to have an incredible staff. We have great people and that makes it so easy for me, because I have all the confidence in the world that I could walk away and know that patients are gonna be very well taken care of,” said Martin.

May 25, 2021 was Martin’s last day in the practice.