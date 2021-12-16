Lost Creek Elementary packs Operation Christmas Child boxes

LOST CREEK, W.Va – Lost Creek Elementary School is making sure even international kids have a present on Christmas Day.

Students and staff partnered with Operation Christmas Child to pack shoeboxes full of gifts Thursday. The boxes were filled with items like stuffed animals, notebooks and socks. After they are packed, the boxes are sent all over the world to children in need.

Principal Laura Trent said that it is a great way to teach kids the importance of giving back.

Students packing shoeboxes at Lost Creek Elementary School (WBOY image)

“We’re not just trying to teach kids about reading and writing, although we are, but we want to teach them life skills,” Trent said. “Things that make you a good person to be around but also that are going to make our world a better place, and so we try to set them up with activities that give the opportunity for them to work together with each other but also to do stuff for other people.”

Operation Christmas Child makes and delivers over 9.1 million shoeboxes each year. Operation Christmas Child volunteer Nelson Randolph has been working with the program since 2007, preparing and even delivering shoeboxes to children all over the world.

A student packing gifts for those in need at Lost Creek Elementary School (WBOY image)

“They say that most of the children who get the shoeboxes have never received a gift before at all,” Randolph said. “Not a Christmas gift, not a birthday gift, and many of them don’t have the basic things that we’re putting in that box, like a toothbrush, and pencils, and erasers. All those things that we take for granted,”