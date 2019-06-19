Lost Creek Elementary receives $1 million in improvement project money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new Lost Creek Elementary school is now closer to becoming a reality.

The School Building Authority granted Harrison County $1 million for a major improvement project.

The current Lost Creek Elementary school building is more than 100 years old and faces issues with space, access and constant maintenance. The new Lost Creek Elementary is expected to open by the 2020-21 school year, and will be built onto an existing wing of South Harrison Middle school.

“Lost Creek has always been on there for replacement or improvement,” Harrison County Schools supervisor of personnel Dora Stutler said. “It’s always one of the top projects, so this was a way for the county to address that top project to get the students into a newer facility.”

The county has pitched in an additional $1.5 million for the project. The School Building Authority also granted Webster County just under $1 million to replace the roof on Glade Elementary School.