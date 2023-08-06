LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The community of Lost Creek gathered over the weekend at the Lost Creek Community Building to support local artists and musicians at the Appalachian Arts and Music Festival.

The goal of the festival was to create a place for local artisans and musicians to gather and show their talents, while also building a community. People who attended the festival were able to experience things such as live music, an artisan market, food vendors and an art show.

Natisha Montgomery, festival director, said, “It’s uh, healing for everybody. I think art is healing, music is healing. Um, we have a lot of the healing arts here as well with herbalist and people who are into, um, natural alternatives ways of medicine. So, I think that all these things like culturally from the beginning of time we’ve used music and art and herbal, herbalism to heal us.”

Montgomery said that it makes her feel good that she can put on a festival that brings everyone together and gives them a place to express themselves.