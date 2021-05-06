Lost Creek holds first farmers market of the season

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Lost Creek kicked off its farmers market season on Thursday evening. The market was held in the town center near the community building.

A vendor talking to residents about their fresh produce.

25 vendors came out to the farmers market from all over North Central West Virginia. That number is the most amount of vendors that Lost Creek has seen at its farmers market. Residents that came out were able to buy fresh produce, baked goods, and a number of household items. Overall, it was clear that both vendors and residents were ready for the season to turn and the market to reopen.

“It’s wonderful,” said Dawson Evans, one of the vendors at the market. “The people are great. There are so many vendors. And the weather is perfect.”

The Lost Creek farmers market will run every Thursday in the warmer seasons. For more information, click here.