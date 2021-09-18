Lost Creek welcomes back fall community festival

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — After a year-long hiatus, Lost Creek residents welcomed back the fall community festival this weekend. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

There were a number of carnival games to play.

“It’s a really big deal for us to stay together as a community and watch out for each other. We take care of each other. So, for us, community is the number one thing,” said Sherri Smith, who helped organize the festival.

The festival began on Friday night and rolled right into Saturday. Throughout the day on Saturday, there were things to do for people of all ages. For kids, there were rides, obstacle courses, and rock walls to navigate. In the community square, live music performed for residents as they walked through craft and food vendors.

A car show ran through the morning across the street from the community building. In the afternoon, a parade came through downtown with plenty of notable members of the community.