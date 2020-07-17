Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center continues to hold veterans food bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its monthly veterans food bank on Friday morning.

The VA regularly partners with the Mountaineer Food Bank to provide boxes of food to veterans at the VA Park’s freedom shelter with a new contactless drive-through to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers said that this week’s event was the busiest one yet, with cars lined up into the road at the beginning of the event to receive their food boxes. They said they always feel thankful to be able to give back during these difficult times.

“We believe that they’ve served this country and they should not ever be lacking, especially when it comes to something as basic as food,” said Laura Phillips with the Mountaineer Food Bank.

The food bank is held on the third Friday of each month from 9-11 A.M.